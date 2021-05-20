Ford selects Sunrun as installation partner to make new F-150 Lightning backup power source
Leading US residential solar and storage provider Sunrun has partnered with automaker Ford as the installer of home charging systems for its F-150 Lightning truck. As part of the deal, Sunrun will facilitate the installation of Ford’s charging stations and energy integration system for residential customers. The F-150 Lightning, an electric version of the company’s pick up truck, can serve as a backup residential power source, supplying low-carbon electricity to homes during power outages.www.pv-tech.org