Ford selects Sunrun as installation partner to make new F-150 Lightning backup power source

By Edith Hancock
PV Tech
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading US residential solar and storage provider Sunrun has partnered with automaker Ford as the installer of home charging systems for its F-150 Lightning truck. As part of the deal, Sunrun will facilitate the installation of Ford’s charging stations and energy integration system for residential customers. The F-150 Lightning, an electric version of the company’s pick up truck, can serve as a backup residential power source, supplying low-carbon electricity to homes during power outages.

News Break
Ford
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Solar Power
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsCleanTechnica

Mahle Develops Magnet-Free Motor For Electric Vehicles

Tier One automotive supplier Mahle has developed an electric motor for EVs that uses no permanent magnets. It is not the first to do so, but it is the first to create a motor that is scalable to fit the needs of many sizes of vehicles, from subcompact cars to medium duty trucks. Mahle says the ability to tune and change the parameters of the rotor’s magnetism instead of being stuck with what a permanent magnet offers has allowed its engineers to achieve efficiencies above 95% right through the range of operating speeds. Only the motors used in Formula E cars offer such efficiency, according to New Atlas.
Energy IndustryWCNC

Alternative sources for power

Consumers are taking the power back as demand for backup power in homes surges. General CEO Aaron Jagdfeld gives tips on how to supply your home with additional power sources so you're never left without. Jagdfeld says the ice storm in Texas, wildfires in California and the upcoming hurricane season...
CarsMorgan County Citizen

News flash! Electric cars require new power plants

While the Biden Administration wants an electric car in every garage, there is a big problem with electric cars. The Pew Research Center points out that: “The average electric vehicle requires 30 kilowatt-hours to travel 100 miles — the same amount of electricity an average American home uses each day to run appliances, computers, lights and heating and air conditioning.”
Carsthebrakereport.com

Hybrid Ford F-150 Powerful and Frugal

CHATHAM, Mass. – Ford is on top of its game. The all-new 2021 Ford F-150 is a superb vehicle which just happens to be both a full-size pickup truck and the cornerstone of America’s best-selling range of vehicles, the Ford F Series. Engineering and technological strides coupled with an understanding...
Energy Industryncadvertiser.com

Letter: Electric vehicles should be able to sell unused power

With President Joe Biden’s commitment to a 50 percent cut in greenhouse gases by 2030, it’s clear that the United States is back in the climate game. For the president to succeed, he’ll need states like New York to adopt emission standards and policies to achieve the magnitude of this cut.
Businessmitechnews.com

Eaton Gets Power Converter Business For New Electric Truck

SOUTHFIELD—Eaton Corp. announced its eMobility business has been awarded a contract to supply a 24-to-12-volt DC-DC converter for use in a commercial heavy-duty battery electric vehicle (BEV) that will power accessories, such as antilock brakes and lighting. The BEV will be sold in the North American and China markets beginning later this year.
Businesswccftech.com

Here Come Deliveries: Lucid Motors Has Already Built 74 Pre-Production Vehicles With Production Run for Final Quality Validation Expected To Take Place in June

Lucid Motors, the company behind the ultra-luxury Lucid Air EV, is now entering the home stretch when it comes to formally commencing the deliveries of its electric vehicle. As per the latest Analyst Day presentation filed by Churchill Capital Corp. IV (NYSE:CCIV) with the SEC, Lucid Motors has now built 74 pre-production Lucid Air units. Crucially, the company plans to commence its production run for final quality validation in June. This means that Lucid Motors will likely be able to start delivering the Air EV by July 2021. While the EV manufacturer only plans to deliver a little over 500 vehicles this year, it is ramping up its capacity to target 20,000 deliveries in 2022. By 2026, Lucid Motors expects its annual manufacturing capacity to top 251,000 units.
BusinessNewsTimes

Forklift driving becomes a desk job in Phantom-Mitsubishi deal

Phantom Auto, a California-based startup focusing on remote vehicle operation, has struck a deal to provide logistics equipment heavyweight Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. with software that enables forklifts to be operated remotely from thousands of miles away. A unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Kyoto-based Mitsubishi Logisnext is the third-biggest company in...
Carsuncrate.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck

Porsche is putting a new electric Macan through real-world testing ahead of a 2023 launch. The Torsus Praetorian off-road bus gets upgrades for passenger comfort and safety in 2021. Rogue Territory Denim Peacoat. A US Navy Peacoat is an iconic garment that dates back hundreds of years. Rogue Territory took...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford CEO Makes A Bold F-150 Lightning Prediction

Next week could potentially change Ford forever. The automaker is set to unveil the 2022 F-150 Lightning, the all-electric version of its decades-long best-selling truck. Already available with a hybrid powertrain, much of the F-150's devout base has acknowledged this electrified setup is excellent thanks to its 430 horsepower, 570 lb-ft of torque output and 12,700 pounds towing capacity. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 and electric motor combo make for one highly capable truck. Having around a 20 percent fuel economy improvement over the regular 3.5 V6 is even more icing on the cake.
Dearborn, MIitresearchbrief.com

Ford aims to strike big with its new F-150 Lightning pickup truck

American multinational automaker Ford Motor Company recently revealed the name of its new electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning. Sources close to the matter stated that the pickup truck will debut on 19th May in Dearborn, Michigan. The launch event will be streamed online and held across 18 high-profile public spaces, including Las Vegas Boulevard and Times Square in New York City.
CarsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Ford to Reveal New Battery-Electric F-150 Lightning Next Week

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) said that its upcoming electric pickup truck will take a name from its past -- "F-150 Lightning" -- and that it will be fully revealed at a live-streamed event on May 19. Ford's much-anticipated electric F-150 is expected to go head-to-head with electric pickups from Tesla...
CarsCleanTechnica

Better Motors, Better Power Inverters = Better Electric Cars

As much as we write about the EV revolution here at CleanTechnica, you might think the EV revolution is over, but it is just getting started. The first automobiles were crude devices — loud, smelly, and fragile. Today’s cars have the benefit of more than 100 years of development, a process that has made them quieter, more efficient, and reliable. The development process for electric cars and trucks is just getting started and will result in more sophisticated technology that will make those vehicles more efficient, more reliable, and less costly. Here’s news about two developments you should be aware of.
Carsfreightwaves.com

Going farther: Nikola claims superior Class 8 electric driving range

Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ: NKLA) is showing its battery-electric Class 8 Tre prototype to fleets, seeking launch customers who want more than one or two trucks to test. The Phoenix-based startup is sticking with its estimate of delivering 50 to 100 Class 8 battery-electric trucks in the fourth quarter. But CEO Mark Russell, speaking on a Q1 earnings call Friday, said supply constraints for a variety of parts could reduce that number. Microchips and touchscreens are particular concerns.
Economyelectrek.co

Sono Motors works with MAN to integrate solar panels into vans

Sono Motors has announced it has signed a letter of intent with MAN Truck & Bus to explore integration of Sono’s solar technology into MAN’s eTGE electric transporter van. The companies will begin with three separate applications surrounding the eTGE, including air-conditioning and refrigeration systems. If proven successful, this combination could serve other purposes for both commercial and consumer applications.
Carsfreightwaves.com

The state of electric trucks — Transmission

Most automakers rely on “just-in-time” manufacturing to optimize production. That model requires precise coordination throughout every link in the global supply chain. And that’s where AIT Worldwide Logistics comes in. AIT’s automotive logistics professionals are the experts at developing resilient, scalable solutions for OEM and Tier 1 supply chains across Asia, Europe, and North America. AIT has the expertise, technology, and carrier connections to achieve your production goals — just-in-time. To learn more, visit https://www.aitworldwide.com/automotive-logistics.