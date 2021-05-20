Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 00:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Franklin; Osage The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Pottawatomie Creek at Lane affecting Franklin County. Marais Des Cygnes River at Ottawa affecting Franklin County. Pottawatomie Creek near Garnett affecting Anderson County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Marais Des Cygnes River near Quenemo affecting Osage and Franklin Counties. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River near Quenemo. * Until this evening. * At 3:42 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.1 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early this morning and continue falling to 7.5 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Lowland areas along the river flood.