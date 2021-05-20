Tony Blair Wants to Drag the Left Into His Own Political Grave
Tony Blair’s unpopularity is one of the unappreciated wonders of the modern political world. Fourteen years after he stepped down as Britain’s prime minister, you might expect his ratings to have gradually improved, with people forgetting their original reasons for disliking Blair and coming to associate his premiership with a period of economic and political stability. But no amount of nostalgia can lift him out of his polling rut.jacobinmag.com