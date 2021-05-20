newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Tony Blair Wants to Drag the Left Into His Own Political Grave

By Daniel Finn
jacobinmag.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTony Blair’s unpopularity is one of the unappreciated wonders of the modern political world. Fourteen years after he stepped down as Britain’s prime minister, you might expect his ratings to have gradually improved, with people forgetting their original reasons for disliking Blair and coming to associate his premiership with a period of economic and political stability. But no amount of nostalgia can lift him out of his polling rut.

jacobinmag.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ed Miliband
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Tony Blair
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Election#Uk#Party Politics#British#Bigfoot#The Uk Labour Party#Green Party#French#Socialists#Italian#Spanish#Swedish#Conservatives#Tories#Democrats#Spd#Grave#Disliking Blair#Left Wing Extremism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
Related
U.K.The Guardian

Blairite thinktanks join forces in bid to broaden appeal

Two of Labour’s leading organisations on the Blairite wing of the party will be officially dissolved on Sunday in a dramatic move aimed at ending bitter factionalism and reuniting the party around a modern, progressive agenda for winning back power. Progress and Policy Network, both closely linked to New Labour...
Presidential Electionatlanticsentinel.com

Labour’s Problems Go Deeper Than Starmer

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s supporters are out in force arguing his successor, Keir Starmer, must surely resign after losing the Hartlepool constituency, a Labour bulwark since 1974, to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives. Corbyn lost all seven elections (local, national and European) when he was leader between 2015...
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

Blair and Corbyn weigh in on Keir Starmer’s election troubles

Keir Starmer is facing pressure from two former Labour leaders over how he transforms the party’s fortunes after its disappointing local election results. Tony Blair said Labour’s performance last week, in which it lost council seats and the Hartlepool byelection, was a major setback. He said that while Starmer was “intelligent, capable, moderate-minded”, he was “struggling to break through with the public”.
PoliticsBBC

Tony Blair: Labour needs 'total deconstruction' to win power

The Labour Party needs "total deconstruction and reconstruction" to win back power, Tony Blair has said. Writing in the New Statesman, the former prime minister praised Sir Keir Starmer as an "intelligent, capable [and] moderate-minded" person. But he warned a new leader alone would not achieve "the miracle renaissance" the...
ElectionsThe Guardian

Two more Tory terms? Before the party gets too excited, there is work to be done

When news broke on Friday afternoon that Ben Houchen had been reelected as the Tees Valley mayor with an eye-watering 73% of the vote, the Tory party was in shock. Downing Street aides turned to celebratory drinks, Boris Johnson called Houchen to discuss the size of his majority and ministers started to predict another 10 years of Tory rule.
PoliticsDissident Voice

The Myth of Corbyn’s Labour Failure and Neoliberalism’s Western Electoral Success

In 2020 Kier Starmer became UK Labour leader and promptly reneged on just about every campaign promise he’d made to adhere to the policies, traditional Party principals, and post-war consensus values, that had been restored under Jeremy Corbyn’s previous tenureship. Starmer has withdrawn the Party Whip from Corbyn – effectively exiling him – and more recently given interviews about the Party supposedly having to ‘recover’ from Corbyn’s leadership. In this he’s been consistently aided and abetted by various commentariat neoliberal mouthpieces in the corporate media, similarly implying that the Blairite era was some sort of successful norm.
Politicsledburyreporter.co.uk

Under fire right, left and centre, Starmer promises to revive Labour

Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership of Labour has come in for heavy criticism from prominent figures across the party following the Hartlepool by-election humiliation. From the left, former shadow cabinet minister Richard Burgon said Labour needed to “urgently change direction”. But while Sir Keir may have expected hostile fire from allies...
Politicstrendswide.com

Labour’s Khalid Mahmood quits as shadow minister with blast at party’s ‘woke social media warriors’

15,529 (51.88 per cent of total vote, up 22.96 per cent on 2019) 8,589 (28.69 per cent, down 8.99 per cent) 349 (1.17 per cent, down 2.97 per cent) Keir Starmer is said to be planning a move out of London as a senior frontbencher quit with a withering attack on the ‘London-based bourgeoisie’ who have taken over the party ‘with the support of brigades of woke social media warriors’.
WorldTelegraph

Labour has made a mistake: You don't accuse a PM of trivialities when he's trying to save lives

Everybody I have run into in the last week - neighbours in the street, shopkeepers, staff at the hairdressers - has offered a spontaneous anecdote about their wonderful encounter with the Covid vaccination programme. Based either on their own direct experience or that of someone they accompanied to the local vaccine centre, they have expounded on the pleasantness and efficiency of this massive national exercise. I really cannot recall anything like this unanimous outpouring of personal gratitude for a government policy before.
Politicsunherd.com

Tony Blair is still deluded about devolution

The PM won't face the realities of the separatism he helped to create. The huge damage that devolution has done to the United Kingdom is becoming increasingly impossible to ignore. Consider the abject state of the Welsh schools and hospitals, an embarrassing Scottish election, and Northern Ireland’s endless cycle of...
ElectionsPosted by
The Independent

If it wasn’t for the Labour Party, we’d probably have a Labour government

I first campaigned for Labour in 1979. Between then and 1997 I often wondered if Labour was actually serious about winning. Then 13 years of Labour government came along and I found we were serious – for a time.After 2010 and the election of the wrong brother as Labour leader and then Jeremy Corbyn in 2015, the party’s memory banks were switched off. We forgot how to win and how bad it was to lose. However, it is fair to say losing was hardwired into the Labour Party because we are so good at it.The situation became intolerable under Jeremy...