Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports) Cautious moves could cost the Utah Jazz their continuity come playoff time. The Utah Jazz announced on Friday that Donovan Mitchell will be out at least another week as the two-time NBA All-Star recovers from a sprained right ankle he suffered on April 16 during a home victory versus the Indiana Pacers. He has already missed the past 11 contests and, given this latest update, will be out of action for no fewer than four more.