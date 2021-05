Thank You for today. Thank You for another opportunity to love each other well. Thank You for helping us as we work together for Your will to be done. We pray we would recognize and never lose sight of our extraordinary oneness in marriage. Remind us daily of the purpose You have for us to be a team. We pray we would be quick to support and encourage each other, especially during difficult times. We pray our unity would be a testimony of Your power in our lives and that it would bring You glory. Please protect our oneness from the attacks of the enemy in Jesus’ name AMEN!