Growing up, my mom never really talked about her weight. Frankly, she had more important things to worry about, like paying bills and putting food on the table. Plus, both of her jobs (cashiering and cleaning cars) kept her on her feet all day long, so she didn’t really need to worry about it. I mean, she moved nonstop from the time she woke up to the time she went to bed. My mom was probably too tired to care about her weight!⁠⁠