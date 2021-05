As if the world couldn’t get any weirder, meet fried chicken ice cream: the sweet yet salty delicious frozen treat made to look like fried chicken drumsticks. Before you get too excited and think this is a way you can eat both ice cream and chicken at the same time, don’t let this bucket fool you. All nine pieces inside each KFC-like bucket are totally chicken-free — it’s just a comedic play on the classic, delicious treat. And it ain’t even April Fools’ Day!