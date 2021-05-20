newsbreak-logo
The Jills Zeder Group tops $1B in 2021 sales

By Stacy Carchman
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
 20 hours ago

The Jills Zeder Group, part of Coldwell Banker Realty, has achieved $1 billion in 2021 sales, according to a press release. The boutique brokerage attributed its success in part to tech companies and families relocating to South Florida for the state’s tax benefits and climate. Miami-Dade County is often referred to as “South Florida Silicon Beach” due to technology and financial/venture capital firms moving and opening additional offices, according to the release.

