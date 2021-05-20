The Jills Zeder Group tops $1B in 2021 sales

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Ready to move in home located on a dead end street. All new paint and new flooring throughout entire home with new sub-flooring in kitchen and bath. Kitchen cabinets refinished and have new hardware, garbage disposal added and new sink put in. New doors on front and back and throughout inside. New ceiling fans and light fixtures. Bathroom completely gutted and redone. For convenience the washer/dryer area moved from basement to main floor. New water heater 2019. Furnace rebuilt 2019. Call today for your private showing 937-538-7457. SELLER and AGENT are RELATED.

For open house information, contact Jaime Weldy, Client's Choice Realty at 937-528-1928

Great price for this two story country home includes a fresh coat of paint on first floor, updates in kitchen and bathroom. Appliances included. Schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact Paula Hill, Fathom Realty at 937-935-8008 The curb appeal begins with a the great color contrast showcased by a new black metal roof installed in 2019 and continues around to the spacious backyard that features a shaded sitting area and a brand new mutli level deck build in 2020 which is both ground level and a second story balcony. A one car garage with a newer door and attached carport has plenty of room for a workshop space with an attic above the garage for storage. Inside the home in addition to almost 2000 square feet of living space you will find many possibilities for storage and additional usage of space both in the full basement with a bar and attic space above the second floor. The second floor 4th bedroom can be used as a bedroom or an additional living/family room space. Downstairs there is also a working wood burning fireplace in the living room. Additional updates include a new central air unit in 2019, heating unit in 2018 and newer windows and hot water heater. I&I completed 2021

For open house information, contact Jennifer Begley, Home Experts Realty, LLC at 937-435-6000

Come see this prestige, custom architecture, well maintained, one owner, 4bd, 4 1/2 bath home with private, meticulously groomed grounds. Majestic, gated property featuring a private, well stocked and aerated lake, gazebo, soaring trees, exquisite serene views of lake, waterfall, and courtyard. This home is an entertainers dream with an additional 3802 sq. ft. walkout lower level including media area with projector and drop down screen, whole house sound system, spacious wet bar with wine cooler and ice maker, bonus room, additional kitchen, pool table, game area, and full bathroom. Enjoy living in this elegant, luxurious home with soaring coffered ceilings, gas fireplaces, gorgeous views from every room, 1st floor master suite with a spa feel on suite, fireplace and double walk-in closets. Pamper guests in your custom design chef's kitchen, with custom cabinetry, high end appliances, and center work island. Enjoy the ease of mobility throughout the house by using the elevator. Three car attached garage is heated and has the convenience of a water softener salt shoot. Located on the property is an additional 3 car Morton building with work space including electric and water, and a basketball court. Included is a security system and security lighting located around the perimeter of the property. This extraordinary home is truly one of a kind!

For open house information, contact Tiffany Shepherd, RE/MAX Alliance Realty Inc. at 937-898-4400