Opening up possibilities with open-top optofluidic device

“If you can dream it, you can do” is a famous line by the world iconic entrepreneur Walt Disney who used the power of imagination to create a business empire. Due to much scientific innovation and proliferation of technologies in daily life, it may indeed seem like we are living in a world created by our imagination. In this same spirit, Walt Disney Imagineering keeps pushing the boundaries of reality and has most recently stunned the world with the development and introduction of a life like robot equipped with personality, mobility, and life like features of one of Disney’s characters. The robot is two and half feet tall model that looks like a real life Disney character. This is a true achievement not only for Disney’s team, but for the field of robotics. In fact, robotics is currently in an era rapid development and industrialization. Industries ranging from automotive to medical to manufacturing are using robotics in one way or another in their manufacturing process. It is easy to see why companies are attracted to using robotics due to their efficiency and cost effectiveness, which is pushing robotic commercialization. Robotics are replacing repetitive jobs, but they are also creating STEM jobs that are more innovative. Although there is demand for robotic technologies, the making of more advanced, life like robots that can handle tasks such as surgically operating inside the human body, remains scientifically challenging. That is until discovery recently published in Nature Materials.