JoJo Siwa's Girlfriend Kylie Prew Wishes Her 'Soulmate' a Happy 18th Birthday

Remember when DaBaby asked JoJo Siwa to perform with him at the 2021 Grammys, but she turned him down because she was busy with a project? We might finally know what the 17-year-old rainbow enthusiast was up to. Peacock has announced the series pickup of a new show with the working title The Siwa Dance Pop Revolution. JoJo will team up with her momager, Jessalynn, to try to create the next worldwide pop-group sensation. According to a release, “Talented kid triple threats” found in a nationwide search will compete in a series of competitions and performances. Jessalynn will determine the final lineup of the new group, while JoJo will serve as the show’s choreographer and mentor. It all sounds very K-pop in terms of the competition-show format. We’ll see if “kid pop” will become as much of an international phenomenon.