newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

JoJo Siwa's Girlfriend Kylie Prew Wishes Her 'Soulmate' a Happy 18th Birthday

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJoJo Siwa turned 18 on Wednesday (May 19), and her girlfriend Kylie Prew thinks "18 never looked so good" on her "soulmate." The Dance Moms alum's girlfriend posted a series of photos and videos of the couple on Instagram, showing off their matching tie-dye tees and black leggings, as well as their identical polar bear onesies. She also included videos of the pair brushing their teeth together, and one of Siwa sneaking a kiss on Prew's cheek.

www.billboard.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
Person
Jojo Siwa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soulmate#Happy Birthday#18th Birthday#Dance Moms#Love#Videos#Face#Today#Walking#Leggings#Universal Orlando#Prew Wishes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Wishes Her ‘Baby’ Psalm A Happy 2nd Birthday & More Sweet Tributes — See Pics

Happy birthday Psalm West! Kim Kardashian’s youngest son celebrated his second birthday on Mother’s Day, and members of the KarJenner clan paid tribute to him. Not only is mom-of-four Kim Kardashian, 40, celebrating Mother’s Day on May 9, but it’s also her youngest son Psalm West‘s second birthday! The KKW Beauty mogul paid tribute to the littlest member of her brood with an adorable IG pic, and a touching message. “My Taurus baby Psalm. He turns 2 today on Mother’s Day. Such a special day to share together,” she began. “He’s my child that looks most Armenian to me like my grandpa and reminds me so much of my dad.”
Celebritiesdailysoapdish.com

JoJo Siwa Cries Over Long Distance Relationship

If you know JoJo Siwa then you will know that on her IG she touts herself as the ‘happiest human alive’ and for the most part that’s true. Just recently she posted pictures of her and girlfriend Kylie Prue at Disneyland on her IG page, having fun and riding all the rides. (Taking advantage of those short lines, eh Jojo?)
CinemaBlend

YouTube And TikTok Star Jojo Siwa Breaks Down Long Distance Struggles With Girlfriend

Jojo Siwa is generally one of the most positive celebrities in Hollywood. From her spunky overall vibe to the plucky way she decided to come out, she’s been a source of brightness and courage through the pandemic. But even the most positive of people sometimes get a little sad, as happened this week when Siwa and her girlfriend Kylie Prew parted ways once more.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty, 6, Sings ‘Happy Birthday’ To Him & Blows A Kiss In Sweet New Video

Royalty Brown showed off her singing skills to wish her dad Chris Brown a very ‘Happy Birthday’ in two new adorable and loving videos that were posted to her Instagram. Royalty Brown, 6, celebrated her dad Chris Brown‘s 32nd birthday on May 5 by filming two of the sweetest clips in honor of him. The precious tot sang “Happy Birthday” to the singer in one post that was shared to her Instagram page and sent him well wishes by talking to the camera in the other. “Daddy, I just want you to know that you’re the special person I ever had in the whole wide world. I love you,” she said while smiling, blowing him a kiss, and showing off her blue and white plaid outfit with a pink headband in the second clip.
MusicVulture

JoJo Siwa and Her Momager Get Their Own Making the Band

Remember when DaBaby asked JoJo Siwa to perform with him at the 2021 Grammys, but she turned him down because she was busy with a project? We might finally know what the 17-year-old rainbow enthusiast was up to. Peacock has announced the series pickup of a new show with the working title The Siwa Dance Pop Revolution. JoJo will team up with her momager, Jessalynn, to try to create the next worldwide pop-group sensation. According to a release, “Talented kid triple threats” found in a nationwide search will compete in a series of competitions and performances. Jessalynn will determine the final lineup of the new group, while JoJo will serve as the show’s choreographer and mentor. It all sounds very K-pop in terms of the competition-show format. We’ll see if “kid pop” will become as much of an international phenomenon.
Behind Viral VideosComplex

50 Cent Gets Trolled by Girlfriend Jamira Haines with Viral ‘This Is Your Man’ TikTok Trend

50 Cent may have finally met his match. Fortunately for him, she’s his girlfriend. 50 is known for taking social media into his own hands to troll friends and opponents. But now, he’s on the other end of the joke thanks to his girlfriend, Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines. Haines decided to jump on the TikTok trend of posting embarrassing moments of your significant other with an audio clip from The Steve Wilkos Show.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Did Adele shade her ex-husband in birthday post?

Adele shared a trio of Instagram pictures to celebrate turning 33, and as well as looking incredible, there's some speculation about whether there's a hidden message to her ex-husband in the caption. The singer has basically just been living her best life over the past 18 months, sharing insights into...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

JoJo Siwa worries fans as she breaks down in tears saying goodbye to long-distance girlfriend and says ‘this is so hard’

JOJO Siwa gave fans a fright by sharing a photo of herself breaking down in tears after saying goodbye to her long-distance girlfriend and telling them “this is so hard.”. The former Dance Moms star revealed she had a girlfriend called Kylie Prew during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this year.
Family RelationshipsCosmopolitan

Meet ‘Masked Singer’ Host Nick Cannon’s Cute Kids

In case you hadn’t heard the happy news, Masked Singer host Nick Cannon is expecting twins with DJ Abby De La Rosa, and once they arrive, he’ll be the proud father of six cute kids! Which, by the way, happens to be a dream come true for Nick, based on an interview he gave with ABC back in 2016, when he said fatherhood is “what I was put on this Earth to do.” As he put it, “Whether it’s having more of my own or adopting, whatever, I love that process. Kids kind of bring that vibrant side of me so whenever I can be a part of that process, I’m with it.”