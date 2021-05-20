JoJo Siwa's Girlfriend Kylie Prew Wishes Her 'Soulmate' a Happy 18th Birthday
JoJo Siwa turned 18 on Wednesday (May 19), and her girlfriend Kylie Prew thinks "18 never looked so good" on her "soulmate." The Dance Moms alum's girlfriend posted a series of photos and videos of the couple on Instagram, showing off their matching tie-dye tees and black leggings, as well as their identical polar bear onesies. She also included videos of the pair brushing their teeth together, and one of Siwa sneaking a kiss on Prew's cheek.www.billboard.com