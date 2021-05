Even though debates about the importance, relevance, and cost of monarchies rage perpetually worldwide, not all royalty is considered to be controversial. Take Dairy Queen as one fine example. Despite its farm fresh name, Dairy Queen does not have any cows as senior executives (although what goes on at certain locations is open to great bouts of imagination). Not that the restaurant chain couldn't afford to employ a few bovine heads of staff if it so wished — its owner, Berkshire Hathaway (via Forbes) is sitting on a cash pile of more than $145 billion, according to CNBC.