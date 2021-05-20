newsbreak-logo
Lil Nas X Says 'It's Rare' That Online Hate Gets to Him After Coming Out: 'The Love Outweighs the Hate'

By Glenn Garner
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Nas X is preparing for his first Pride Month since coming out almost two years ago. The two-time Grammy Award winner, 22, has since been embraced by the LGBTQ community for living out loud and taking the subsequent backlash in stride. "The love outweighs the hate by like a...

#Lgbtq#Glaad#Hate#Love#Billboard#Rare#Backlash#Internet#Pride Month
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Celebrities
Los Angeles, CAenergy941.com

Lil Nas X Shares How He Handles Trolls

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Lil Nas X performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Lil Nas X was recently interviewed by Entertainment Weekly. Known for his witty...
Musictheurbantwist.com

Lil Nas X Recalls ‘Crying Like A Crazy Person’ After ‘Holiday’ Didn’t Turn Out To Be The Hit He Expected

Lil Nas X has achieved near-unprecedented success in his brief career in the music industry, but that doesn’t mean the young rapper is without doubt or disappointment. Nas recalled a low point in a recent cover story with British GQ after his single “Holiday” didn’t perform as well as he had hoped. Nas told GQ that he was so distraught that he booked a hotel room just to process his grief, even crying about his feelings.
MinoritiesBillboard

Lil Nas X on Finding Success as a Queer Artist: 'It Feels Good to Prove People Wrong'

After the success of "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X's detractors labeled the rapper a one-hit wonder. Now, in a new interview, Nas is having the last laugh. Appearing on the cover of Entertainment Weekly's 2021 Pride issue, Lil Nas X spoke with Ira Madison III about the success of (and significant backlash to) his latest single "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)." The 22-year-old rapper, who recently earned his second No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Montero," said that the single's success felt like a refutation of those who didn't believe in him.
MusicPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Lil Nas X is here to prove you wrong

In two hours, Lil Nas X will be the happiest he's ever been. He'll shake a bottle of Veuve Clicquot before popping it. He'll shout, "They said we would not do it! We did it again!" He'll fire off a dozen celebratory tweets. But right now, the Georgia rapper — who's huddled with his team at a downtown Los Angeles photo studio one April morning, awaiting Billboard's latest Hot 100 announcement — is a ball of nerves. That's to be expected considering the week he's had, weathering the response to "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," his lustful, unabashed new single about a same-sex relationship, and the accompanying music video that climaxes with the star sliding down a stripper pole to Hell to give Satan a lap dance. He further enraged religious groups days later by releasing 666 pairs of customized Nikes, which contained a drop of human blood in the soles, a pentagram hanging from the laces, and a Bible passage on the sides (Nike had nothing to do with the shoes but sued and settled a lawsuit with the company that did).
Musicenergy941.com

Lil Nas X Admits He Was Jealous Of Billie Eilish

During an interview with GQ Lil Nas X admitted that he was jealous of Billie Eilish after her Record Of The Year win at the Grammys. Nas X told the publication that he couldn’t understand how he lost to Eilish after having the “biggest song of the year.”. “I put...
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Lil Nas X: It's not my job to be a good role model

Lil Nas X has insisted it’s “not [his] job” to be a good role model. The 22-year-old rapper – whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill – shot to fame in 2019 when he released his hit single, ‘Old Town Road’, and has said that whilst he originally felt “a sense of responsibility” to be a role model for his fans, he now “doesn’t care”.
MinoritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Rapper Mase: ‘The Weakest Thing a Black Man Can Do Today is Join a Street Gang’

With the continuous plight young Black boys and girls face regarding their upbringing and lack of direction, if they aren’t being led down the correct path, the onus usually falls on influences outside the homes. We all have seen or heard the stories of kids being taken in by gangs due to their influence in some neighborhoods. A rapper turned preacher has brought attention to something that is often discussed but not necessarily approached in the Black community.