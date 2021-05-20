Survival of migrating juvenile salmon depends on stream flow thresholds
Juvenile salmon migrating to the sea in the Sacramento River face a gauntlet of hazards in an environment drastically modified by humans, especially with respect to historical patterns of stream flow. Many studies have shown that survival rates of juvenile salmon improve as the amount of water flowing downstream increases, but 'more is better' is not a useful guideline for agencies managing competing demands for the available water.phys.org