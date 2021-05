Kim Kardashian debuted a new look on her social media and it’s causing fans to lose it. Kim did herself no favors by bleaching her eyebrows. We all know that Kim’s natural color is a very, very dark brown. However, Kim decided to bleach her eyebrows an almost translucent blonde color, a look that got some fans doing a double-take. Most of them were saying that Kim now resembled youtuber Jeffree Star… and they’re not wrong!