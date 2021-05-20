South Tyler Rotary Club delivers over 500 meals in annual Reed Franklin Spaghetti Supper
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The South Tyler Rotary Club organized a “Feeding our Neighbors” community meal event on Thursday. The 29th annual Reed Franklin Spaghetti Supper provided around 500 meals to Tyler Area residents. The meal included spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert. The service group couldn’t hold their annual fundraiser last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this year they tried a different approaching by delivering the meals to different non-profits.www.kltv.com