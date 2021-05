SMITHLAND — Caldwell County won both of its games during a round robin event at Livingston Central. First, the Tigers exploded for 19 hits in a 16-7 win over Ballard Memorial. Tate VanHooser went 5-for-6 with four RBI on two doubles and a solo homer to left in the first. Brady Holeman and Carter Whittington each had four hits for Caldwell while Cole Owens drove in two Bomber runs. The Tigers also impressed against the hosts with a five-inning 11-0 triumph over the Cardinals. Logan Smiley and Hunter Newsome both hit a double and a homer for Caldwell as Newsome went 3-for-4 with two RBI. Smiley also allowed just one hit and no walks while striking out nine for the win.