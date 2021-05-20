newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

The overpriced Pixel Stand is 50% off its retail price, today only

By Michael Crider
Posted by 
Android Police
Android Police
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

When the wireless charging Pixel Stand was released back in 2018, people were excited about the Pixel 3's new wireless charging capability, and the way the stand turned Pixel phones into tiny digital photo frames. What people weren't so thrilled about was the price: at eighty bucks, it was several times more expensive than a standard Qi charging pad. Today Woot is selling the Stand for just $38, the lowest price we've ever seen, and maybe even worth actually buying.

www.androidpolice.com
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#The Stand#Pixel 3#Retail Price#Phone Hardware#Sales#Today#Qi#Pixel Stands#Pixel Hardware#Pixel Phones#Today Woot#Wireless#Selling#Photo Frame Mode#Tech#Tricks#Eighty Bucks#Google Assistant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Google
Related
ElectronicsPhone Arena

These killer new Anker deals can satisfy all your Android and iPhone charging needs on the cheap

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Rarely does a month go by without Amazon holding an extensive new sale on crazy popular and ultra-affordable mobile phone accessories manufactured by Anker, and since the last such collection of killer deals was available back in March, you shouldn't be shocked to see a fresh batch of chargers and cables fetch lower than ever prices today only.
LifestyleCNET

Today only: Grab Insignia's 6-quart pressure cooker for $25, the lowest price ever

Still don't own a pressure cooker? As of this morning, price is no longer an obstacle: Today only, as part of a 24-hour sale, Best Buy has the Insignia 6-quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker for just $25. That's the lowest price I've ever seen for any cooker of this size. Shipping will run you $6 unless you opt for in-store pickup or bring your cart total to at least $35.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Snag an unlocked Google Pixel 4 XL for $100 off

Finding a good price on a phone is always difficult—which is why this deal on an unlocked, pre-owned Google Pixel 4 XL is a steal for just $299. With a powerful camera, touch-free controls, an advanced OS, this phone packs the power of Google for under $300. Crafted in 2019,...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Google Pixel 6 could get this big upgrade to fight Galaxy S22

Google is certainly a company of whimsy and indecision, especially when it comes to supporting services long term. Some time ago the company announced that it was no longer going to allow free, unlimited photo storage after June 1, 2021. Already, Pixel owners have lost uncompressed backups, retaining only lossy copies. The original Pixel retains that original quality however, but with the phone being four years old, there can’t be many in active use at this point.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

These super cheap iPad Pro deals just went below £600 at Amazon

We've been enjoying our fair share of iPad deals over the last few weeks, but now that that 2021 iPad Pro release date is just around the corner, retailers are offering some stunning prices in efforts to move stock of the previous model. This is best exemplified in this 11-inch iPad Pro, now available for just £599.97 (was £769). That's the first time a 2020 iPad Pro has dropped below £600, and the lowest price we've ever seen on this model.
RetailPosted by
TechRadar

Exclusive: Realme Buds Q2 price in India leaked via retail box

The Realme Buds Q2 recently made its global debut in Pakistan as the company’s new pair of budget true wireless earbuds. We now know what its Indian pricing could be. TechRadar India has received images of the retail box of the Realme Buds Q2, revealing a printed price of Rs 2,499. Its model number of RMA2010 has already been certified by the BIS for launch in India. It also seems like the units are currently being imported from China. For context, the same product is priced at PKR 3,999, which is about Rs 2,000 in India.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Google Pixel 6 release date, price, Whitechapel chip, specs and leaks

Details about the Google Pixel 6 are already coming into focus, including a significant change to the processor powering the device. We’re unlikely to see Google's next flagship phone until this fall, but that’s not stopping Pixel 6 rumors and speculation from bubbling up. A few tantalizing leaks have given us some idea of what the phone might offer when it does arrive.
Electronicsxda-developers

Apple’s official MagSafe charger is on sale for its lowest price ever

RAVPower's alternative is also discounted to just $17. Apple introduced its new MagSafe charging system alongside the iPhone 12 series, as a replacement for the aging Lightning connector. It’s a standard wireless charging pad, but with added magnets to maintain a strong connection to the phone — even when it’s positioned vertically. Apple’s first-party MagSafe charger has now dropped to just $29.85 on Amazon, the lowest recorded price yet, and a third-party option from RAVPower is also on sale for even less.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Google Shares "True Pixel Stories" Promo Videos For Its Phones

Google has shared two new promo videos for its smartphones, as part of the “True Pixel Stories” series. This is a new series of promo videos for Pixel products, it seems, as these two are the very first ones. “True Pixel Stories” promo videos share real life experiences with Pixel...
ElectronicsGamespot

These Great Wireless Earbuds Are Only $50 Today

Truly wireless earbuds aren't nearly as pricey as they used to be, while brands have had the time to work out many of the small teething issues with new designs. Anker is one such company, and today you can pick up a pair of its affordable Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Earbuds for nearly half price. Best Buy has discounted the earbuds to just $50, but you'll need to be fine with them looking an awful lot like Apple AirPods.
Retailgizmochina.com

Cubot X50 with exceptional cameras will retail at an affordable price

Cubot is set to unveil Cubot X50 affordable smartphone featuring a flagship-grade camera. There are several other advancements that are rumored to be a part of the new smartphone along with the upgraded design and improved technical specifications. As with other Cubot smartphones, the affordability factor will remain the same for the Cubot X50 too.
ElectronicsDaytona Beach News-Journal

You can get a ton of Amazon devices on sale ahead of Prime Day 2021

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Amazon Prime Day 2021 won't be for another month (Amazon has confirmed that it's coming "later in the second quarter"), but we're going to let you in on a little secret: You don't have to wait to save big. In fact, there are already a ton of amazing deals up for grabs on Amazon devices galore!
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Do you miss small phones?

As much as I love the bright, vivid, high-refresh displays on larger phones like the OnePlus 9 or Samsung Galaxy Note 20, there's something refreshing about using a more one-handed friendly phone like the Google Pixel 4a. For me, there's a dose of nostalgia for the days when the Samsung Galaxy Note 2 was considered a beast, but it's also easier and more comfortable to use a small phone one-handed. And that's not even taking into account the conveniences a smaller form factor brings to those of us who have smaller pockets to stuff larger and larger phones into. Will we see the Android equivalent of the Apple iPhone 12 mini anytime soon, or are foldables our hope for more pocketable phones?
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

Google Pixel 6 Renders Leaked in all its Glory – Showcases a Unique Camera Design, More

Google's next-in-line flagship Pixel 6 is months away from being announced. While details on the device are pretty scarce, a leaker has shared Pixel 6 renders with the world. In a nutshell, Google played safe with last year's Pixel 5. It bolstered a mid-range chipset and an all-screen straightforward design. However, this is about to change with the Google Pixel 6. Let's dive in to see some more details on the Google Pixel 6 and what can we expect in terms of design language.