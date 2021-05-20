The overpriced Pixel Stand is 50% off its retail price, today only
When the wireless charging Pixel Stand was released back in 2018, people were excited about the Pixel 3's new wireless charging capability, and the way the stand turned Pixel phones into tiny digital photo frames. What people weren't so thrilled about was the price: at eighty bucks, it was several times more expensive than a standard Qi charging pad. Today Woot is selling the Stand for just $38, the lowest price we've ever seen, and maybe even worth actually buying.www.androidpolice.com