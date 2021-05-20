The overpriced Pixel Stand is 50% off its retail price, today only

The Realme Buds Q2 recently made its global debut in Pakistan as the company’s new pair of budget true wireless earbuds. We now know what its Indian pricing could be. TechRadar India has received images of the retail box of the Realme Buds Q2, revealing a printed price of Rs 2,499. Its model number of RMA2010 has already been certified by the BIS for launch in India. It also seems like the units are currently being imported from China. For context, the same product is priced at PKR 3,999, which is about Rs 2,000 in India.