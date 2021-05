Dear Mr. Dad: I recently got remarried and really want to make my relationship with my new wife a success. One of the things I love about her is that she’s a great mother. I really like her kids (7 and 11), but ever since we got married, they treat me horribly. They’re rude, refuse to do what I ask, and constantly run to their mom to tell her how horrible I am. Unfortunately, she tends to take their side. This is causing more disagreements between me and my wife. I’m hoping that our marriage isn’t doomed. What can I do to save it?