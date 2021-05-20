Summer Game Fest 2021 To Kick Off June 10th

Fans of indie games will be happy to know that the Guerrilla Collective 2 has been announced and will officially kick-off next month! The event will be held on two consecutive Saturdays: June 5th and June 12th. During the event, viewers will have a chance to check out more than 80 games from companies spanning the globe, including Among Us developer InnerSloth. Last year's event featured videos, new game announcements, and live developer interviews. A lot of promising indie games end up flying under the radar, so this should give fans the perfect opportunity to focus in on some of the smaller titles the industry has to offer.