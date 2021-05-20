newsbreak-logo
Summer Game Fest 2021 To Kick Off June 10th

By Brian Saeger
thathashtagshow.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer Games Fest 2021 is back and bigger than ever! This year’s event will also have multi-award winning and nominee artist Weezer with a live musical performance. Starting June 10th, 2021, they’ll kick off (time zone depending) at 11am PT, 2pm ET, 7pm UK and Weezer will include a new video game soundtrack song.

