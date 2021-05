I was barely aware that Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff were dating when they broke up in January of 2018. This wasn't an accident. For years, I cultivated my ignorance of and ambivalence towards Dunham. This was as a matter of both pride and self-preservation. As a white, college-educated woman born in 1995, Dunham's work was for me. It was about me. It was supposed to explain me. As such, I felt stubbornly resistant to identifying with her, which seemed like a cliché and also a pain in the ass. If I didn't know much about Dunham, I couldn't be compelled to offer opinions about her, participate in conversations about her work, or feel conflicted when she embarrassed herself or did something offensive.