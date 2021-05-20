newsbreak-logo
Indy’s Fedora, Star Wars Script And Droid, And More Up For Auction June 29

By JJ Goodman
thathashtagshow.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTime to get out your pocket books again, movie fans. The fine folks over at Prop Store will auction off over a thousand pieces of movie memorabilia next month. Among the lots you’ll finds items from some of the biggest film franchises ever. Indiana Jones fan? How would you like to own his fedora? Aficionado of the wizarding world? You can even get your hands on Harry Potter’s wand and glasses. If you’re a Star Wars fan, however, there are some real treats available. Of course, since these are all generally screen-used props, they’re not going to come cheap.

