The Cut Bank tracksters competed in Havre and Great Falls last week and have one week of regular season meets remaining before heading into the District 1B meet next weekend. The Cut Bank boys placed third at the Cal Wearley Memorial on April 27 and were led by Bauer Seewald who placed first in the triple jump with a personal best leap of 40-10.5. Seewald also placed second in the long jump with a personal best of 20-06 and second in the high jump, clearing 6-02.