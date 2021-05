Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Ranking Member of the Senate Finance Committee, sent a letter to Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Rettig to clarify “tax gap” estimates. During a recent Finance Committee hearing, Commissioner Rettig speculated that the “tax gap,” or the difference between what taxpayers owe and what they actually pay, could be $1 trillion or more. However, the $1 trillion estimates are well above prior IRS estimates that had been in the $450 billion range and were based on tax data stemming back to 2011-2013. Crapo notes that while efforts to improve IRS monitoring and enforcement of tax evasion are worth examining, discussions of increased IRS monitoring, auditing, and targeting of certain taxpayer classes and enforcement must be balanced against privacy concerns and taxpayer rights.