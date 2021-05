The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to be given to children between the ages of 12 and 15. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory committee will meet on Wednesday (May 13) to review the data and decide if the vaccine can be distributed. If they approve the vaccine, which is widely expected, vaccinations for that age group could begin by the end of the week.