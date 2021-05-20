newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stonewall, TX

Construction and partial four-day closure at LBJ Ranch

By DailyTrib.com
dailytrib.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVisitors to LBJ Ranch, 1472 Park Road 52 in Stonewall, will have limited access to the property during a partial closure May 24-27. The ranch is part of the Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park near Johnson City. The four-day closure will allow construction crews to pulverize the existing asphalt...

www.dailytrib.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnson City, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Stonewall, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lyndon B. Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ranch#National Parks#Road Construction#Home Construction#Road House#Open House#The Junction School#Lbj Birthplace#Hangar Visitor Center#Texas White House Complex#Construction Crews#Historic Site#Self Guided Tours#Parking#Show Barn#Limited Access#Process
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
White House
Related
Live Oak, TXHill Country Passport

Commissioners table Live Oak Canyon lot de-annexation

Blanco County Judge Brett Bray called the regular Blanco County Commissioners Court meeting to order at 9 a.m. Tuesday with all four commissioners present. All public comments were in regards to item 12, which focuses on the consideration of de-annexation and cancellation of lots 1, 2 and 3 in the Live Oak Canyon subdivision.
Fredericksburg, TXfbgtx.org

175th Anniversary Fireworks at Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park

Join us as we celebrate Fredericksburg's 175th anniversary with a free fireworks show for the community! In the event of inclement weather, the fireworks will be moved to Saturday, May 8th at 9:30 p.m. There are many locations to view the show, including Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park, Oakcrest Park, Gillespie County Airport, Hangar Hotel & Conference Center, Gillespie County Fairgrounds and the parking lots at Fredericksburg High School. Music, concessions and cold drinks will be available for purchase at the Hangar Hotel beginning at 7 p.m. The Gillespie County Fair & Festivals Association is hosting an appreciation event for all First Responders (EMS, Fire, & Law Enforcement), and all other Essential Personnel. With the recent winter weather that devastated this area we are including our Linemen and Crews in our appreciation. This event will have free admission and features Crystal Peak from 6-8pm. Jake Hooker & The Outsiders from 8:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Johnson City, TXHill Country Passport

Johnson City Record Courier

The current issue of Johnson City Record Courier is available to read with an online subscription. Keep up-to-date with news. Ray Bible’s roots run deep in Johnson City, and he’s lived here all of his life. “My family and I love being part of this community. My kids all graduated from LBJ High, and it’s been a great adventure.” Ray has been a Blanco County Fair Director for the past seven years, has coached all of his kids’ sports teams, has served with the Johnson City Volunteer Fire Department (JCVFD) for the past 29 years, and is the current JCVFD President. When asked what he likes best about the ...
Blanco County, TXHill Country Passport

ESD 2 annexation passes, Klepac wins re-election

All Blanco County residents will be covered by an emergency services district after Saturday’s annexation election. Voters in ESD 2 and those asking to join it handily approved a proposal to allow Blanco County residents who live in Fredericksburg ISD territory to join it. Those living in ESD 2 approved the annexation by 130 to 9 vote, while voters asking to join voted for the proposal by a 14 to 0 margin. The election also asked voters to approve those asking to be annexed, if approved ...
Johnson City, TXHill Country Passport

Fisher replaces Dildine on City Council, Young remains

On Saturday May 1st, the polls closed at 7 p.m. for a general election of two city council seats and mayor of Johnson City. According to the unofficial results posted on the city’s website, a total of 391 voters participated. Incumbent Mayor Rhonda Stell ran unopposed, and received 122 total votes. She has been mayor since first elected in 2019. Incumbent Pat Dildine was defeated by Stephanie Fisher who received 97 votes.
Johnson City, TXHill Country Passport

May 12, 2021 Issue

This issue of Johnson City Record Courier is available to read with an online subscription. See the same pages as in the print edition with all the stories, photos, and more. An account and online subscription is needed to read the eEdition.
Blanco County, TXhillcountryalliance.org

Blanco County students paint for the stars

The Blanco County Friends of the Night Sky (BCFNS) last week concluded its 2021 Night Sky Art Contest for students at the high schools and middle schools in both Blanco and Johnson City. The contest, whose theme was “Discover the Night – Deep in the Dark of Texas™,” drew entries from 126 students. Two sets of cash prizes ranging from $100 to $10 were awarded.