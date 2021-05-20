newsbreak-logo
State College, PA

Progressive Candidates Secure Democratic Nominations To State College Borough Council

By Matt DiSanto
Onward State
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA trio of progressive, first-time candidates has likely secured bids to the State College Borough Council following this week’s primary elections. Gopal Balachandran (1,663 votes), Divine Lipscomb (1,434), and Richard Biever (1,191) led the field of six candidates in the primaries, according to unofficial totals reported by the Centre County Board of Elections Thursday morning. The three appear to have beaten out current Councilwoman Katherine Yeaple (1,123), State College Mayor Ron Filippelli (933), and former Councilwoman Catherine Dauler (843), who was seeking her fifth all-time term.

