Progressive Candidates Secure Democratic Nominations To State College Borough Council

Editor’s note: As regular readers of letters to the editor know, the Democratic primary for State College mayor has drawn much interest within the community. It has also not been without controversy, as a Friday letter to the editor and social media reaction made clear. That letter was accepted the day after the publicized deadline — as in past elections, letters that miss the deadline by a day or two are considered as space allows. After weeks of letters from readers, we offered the mayoral candidates a chance to address residents a final time prior to Tuesday’s election.