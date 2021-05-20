Nature Papers on Factors Influencing SARS-CoV-2 Pathogenesis, Bipolar Disorder GWAS
By analyzing SARS-CoV-2 RNA sequencing data, a team led by scientists from the University of Lyon and the University of Miami identify a series of host and viral factors that appear to affect pathogenesis. As they report in Communications Biology, the investigators analyzed differential gene expression in human lung cells infected by SARS-CoV-2 or other respiratory viruses to identify gene-, isoform-, and pathway-level responses that specifically characterize SARS-CoV-2 infection. They then used a bioinformatics approach to predict interactions between the SARS-CoV-2 RNA genome and human proteins that may be involved in viral replication, transcription, or translation. They find differential expression of a number of known immunoregulatory genes as well as upregulation of immunoregulatory transposable element families in SARS-CoV-2-infected cells. The team also identified a viral sequence variant that is significantly associated with COVID-19 patient age. The findings, the study's authors write, could help inform the development of prophylactic and therapeutic treatments for SARS-CoV-2 infection.www.genomeweb.com