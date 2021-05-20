`Last Man Standing’ Finale Airs Thursday evening on Fox
“Last Man Standing” ends its nine-season run Thursday evening with an two-part hourlong episode beginning at 9 p.m. on Fox. “I loved every second of this experience,” Tim Allen, who stars as the father of three daughters and director of marketing for a chain of sporting goods stores, said on a Zoom call with reporters last week. “This was a wonderful experience and it expressed itself in a wonderful television show like none other.”mynewsla.com