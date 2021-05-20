Discarded face masks and plastic become 24-foot spinning dome
As the world continues to struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of increased pollution due to single-use plastics, latex gloves, hand sanitizer bottles and discarded face masks hasn’t been lost on environmentalists. The very face masks (most of which are made of plastic polypropylene) we are using to protect ourselves from the virus are ending up in our waterways or harming wildlife in places that were already facing plastic pollution problems.inhabitat.com