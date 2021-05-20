newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Discarded face masks and plastic become 24-foot spinning dome

By Katherine Gallagher
Inhabitat.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the world continues to struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of increased pollution due to single-use plastics, latex gloves, hand sanitizer bottles and discarded face masks hasn’t been lost on environmentalists. The very face masks (most of which are made of plastic polypropylene) we are using to protect ourselves from the virus are ending up in our waterways or harming wildlife in places that were already facing plastic pollution problems.

inhabitat.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dome#Plastic Bottles#Latex Gloves#Light Pollution#Chicken Wire#Slo Architecture#Discarded Face Masks#Plastic Soda Bottles#Plastic Polypropylene#Single Use Plastics#Hand Sanitizer Bottles#Brass Grommets#Designs#Turntable#Goods#Increased Pollution#Harming Wildlife#Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentHyperallergic

Combatting Single-use Plastic, These Seed-filled Masks Will Bloom When Discarded

Since the COVID pandemic, disposable masks have become the omnipresent trash du jour, ever reminding us that disease transmission is only one of the problems currently threatening the global population. In response, graphic designer Marianne de Groot-Pons founded Marie Bee Bloom to produce 100% biodegradable COVID-protective face masks festooned with flower seeds that should spring up anywhere the masks may be discarded.
EnvironmentPosted by
Hacker Noon

Sustainable Clothes Made From Recycled Plastic

Fashion brands worldwide are striving to reduce the industry’s negative environmental impact by creating new clothing using only recycled materials. This practice supports a circular economy, which gives used materials that already exist in our world a new life, thus avoiding landfills. Recently, there has been a growing movement in fashion production to create unique pieces using recycled plastic.
EnvironmentDesign Milk

Weez & Merl Turn Plastic Carrier Bags Into Housewares, Surfboard Fins + More

UK-based makers Weez & Merl melt and marble plastic waste, such as carrier bags, and turn it into 100% recycled housewares. They operate a free collection scheme for local businesses’ polyethylene waste in their seaside hometowns of Brighton and Hove, on the south coast of the UK, and collaborate with forward-thinking companies on sustainable solutions from bespoke tabletops to specialist surfboard fins. I first spotted their work when I picked up an intriguing coaster in a restaurant and asked the waiter what it was made from, so I had to find out more…
Beauty & Fashionfooyoh.com

Best Face Masks For The Summer

As we enter the second summer of the COVID-19 pandemic, one thing is abundantly clear: face masks probably aren't going out of style anytime soon. Masks can be functional, vibrant, comfortable, and look good. Above all, they can readily complement an existing look or become the basis of an entirely new style. Whether it's a dazzling design or a more restrained facial covering, there are plenty of face mask options available to the discerning individual. Here's what to consider:
EnvironmentHGTV

Transform a Plastic Trash Can Into a Shiplap-Inspired Planter

If your trash can is white or another light color, hit it with a quick coat of brown spray paint. No need to cover it perfectly, just spray enough to hide the white (Image 1). Drill a hole in each corner and the center of the bottom of the trash can to allow water to drain when planted (Image 2).
ScienceChannel 4

To mask or not to mask? The science and the politics of face coverings

Do masks actually protect against Covid-19? Why is there so little scientific evidence that they are effective? And how did a piece of health advice get so political?. Face masks are one of the most fiercely contested issues of the last year, and a striking visual reminder that we are still in the mists of a pandemic. But do they actually protect against Covid-19? Why is there so little scientific evidence that they are effective? And how did a piece of health advice get so political?
Home & GardenFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

The best bathroom vessel sink

Vessel sinks exude luxury and enhance a bathroom’s aesthetics. They can be installed on a plain flat-top vanity or an upcycled cabinet. When paired with an ornate faucet, the vessel sink transforms a vanity into the stylish focal point of the bathroom. If a bathroom remodel is on your horizon,...
Skin Careforeo.com

THE FUTURE OF FACE MASKS

Get gorgeous skin in seconds, with a range of UFO-Activated Masks and expert routines, optimized for specific skin care benefits. Do more than just mask with UFO mini’s unique beauty tech – it uses your skin’s natural reactions to heat as well as signature T-Sonic™ pulsations to ensure you get the most out of your favorite UFO Activated Mask.
ShoppingPosted by
The Independent

Face masks: The ultimate buying guide for reusable face coverings

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has seen face masks and coverings become a part of daily life, with both the UK government and World Health Organisation (WHO) advising people to wear face coverings in a bid to reduce infection transmission. Currently, face coverings are mandatory on public transport, in all shops, supermarkets, indoor shopping centres, banks, transport hubs and post offices in England. People also need to wear them in indoor settings where they’re likely to come into contact with people they don't normally meet, including cinemas, museums, galleries and places of worship.Anyone who doesn’t wear a mask could receive a...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
SPY

Turn Your Bathroom Into A Spa With These Super Soft Hotel-Inspired Towels

Staying at a nice hotel comes with plenty of perks, including soft bedding, impressive amenities, a great location, and bath towels that always seem to feel softer and more luxurious than what you use at home. Staying at a five-star resort every day isn’t exactly cost-effective but investing in your own set of hotel towels is affordable and still gives you the spa experience at home.
Public Healththedailyreporter.com

Gathering and face mask orders relaxed

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has updated its COVID-19 gatherings and face masks epidemic order to encourage safer outdoor activities as spring and summer bring warmer weather and more opportunities to go outdoors. Under the new order, which went into effect Thursday and continues through Monday, May...
Food SafetyFresno Bee

Trader Joe’s becomes first major store to not require face masks for vaccinated people

People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear face masks at Trader Joe’s, the grocery store chain announced Friday. Trader Joe’s became the first major retailer to update its guidance to allow vaccinated customers to go unmasked in their stores. The change comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 “can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” with some exceptions including while traveling on planes, buses and trains.
Lifestylefox4kc.com

The best large dome climbers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether it’s a curb, a hill or a tree, children love to get to the top of things. A dome climber allows them to explore this desire in a fun, supervised and safe way. However, not all dome climbers are for all children, so it’s essential to learn what to look for when shopping for one.
Seattle, WAKOMO News

LIST: Face masks required or not at these locations?

SEATTLE — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has updated its guidance on wearing face masks indoors for fully vaccinated people, and major retailers in the country are adjusting their policies as a result. Here's a list of major retailers in the country and what their current rules are. This...
Interior DesignDesign Milk

A Brighton House Adds the Basement Flat to Become One Modern Home

Life Size Architecture recently completed the Preston Drove project in Brighton, United Kingdom, after the homeowners reached out to merge their house with the separate basement flat below. The individual dwellings required reconnection, while creating light-filled spaces throughout the the three levels. Due to most of the renovations happening below street level, openings were cut from the floors allowing natural light to flow freely between spaces.
ShoppingBusiness Insider

10 gray chairs you can find on Amazon

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. Gray furniture goes with just about every design style. If you're looking for a gray chair, we've got you covered. We handpicked 10 gray chairs from Amazon for different budgets and design styles. If you prefer a...
Public Healthsenecadaily.com

Not Wearing Face Masks Could Bring Fines

Not wearing a face mask could now lead to a hefty fine, but it could cost businesses even more. Now wearing a mask and practicing not only protects against the spread of the virus, it also protects businesses who have been struggling for survival during the crisis, because the fines for businesses that allow violations are double the fines for individual violators.