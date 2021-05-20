For the first time in more than 40 years, media were not allowed to witness a Texas execution

It’s hard not to look at the current state of our legal system and not recognize that it is badly broken. There is the two-tiered justice system that we have lived with for the entire history of the country. There is the lack of timely justice which allows corporations to bleed plaintiffs dry and makes congressional subpoenas now almost meaningless. There are the packed, partisan courts and the resultant venue shopping and absurd nationwide injunctions. And there is the legal professional class that has abandoned any pretense of holding its members to the standards set by its licensing terms. All of these failings have been on full display in recent weeks.