I once edited a novel and short story collection by a beautiful man named Vincent Zangrillo. Vinnie wrote a lot about people and places from 1970s-1980s New York City. One of his favorite lines was something he heard in Spanish Harlem back in the day: “Sometimes it just be’s that way, papi.” I love the music of that sentence. I also find the calm acceptance of fate in it appealing. It’s of the same family as “Grant to us the peace to accept that which cannot be changed, the courage to change that which can and the wisdom to know the difference.” Or if you’re into the whole brevity thing, “It is what it is.”