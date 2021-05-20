BHI, DAK Foundation launch Assessment of Critical Oxygen Infrastructure in Africa

Kenya’s first national wildlife census, South Africa ends captive lion breeding, and Zimbabwe intends to reintroduce rhinos to its wildlife parks. Last Friday, Kenya began conducting its first-ever national wildlife census. The $2.3 million conservation project aims to improve knowledge about wildlife population distribution and sizes, identify threats to the animals, and develop conservation strategies to protect them. While Kenya’s most vulnerable species such as elephants and rhinos, are counted regularly, the project will be the first systematic counting of other rare animals across the country. Researchers anticipate collecting data on wildlife in Kenya’s less populated and less frequented northern parks where cataloged wildlife remains limited. The inauguration of Kenya’s national wildlife census comes amid notable declines in wildlife populations caused by, among other things, the expansion of human settlements, climate change, and poaching.