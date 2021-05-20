Inter Miami unveil Primeblue jersey, will wear May 29 vs. DC United

Inter Miami CF unveiled their new “Primeblue” jerseys Thursday morning.

The Primeblue jerseys are made with Adidas’ parley ocean plastic, which is reused plastic waste that was “intercepted from beaches and coastal communities before reaching the ocean,” according to Adidas. The uniforms will be worn ahead of ahead of World Oceans Day on June 8.

Jason Washington, who’s an underwater photographer, helped Inter Miami capture their underwater photoshoot for the new jerseys in the Cayman Islands while Coral Tomascik modeled the kit.

“Inter Miami has chosen to launch our Primeblue jersey made with Parley Ocean Plastic modeled underwater by a freediver posing as a protector of the ocean in a picture-perfect clear ocean setting,” Mike Ridley, Inter Miami’s senior vice president of brand and marketing, said in a statement. “Accompanying the image is a message reminding people that the oceans can be this clear of plastic, but it is up to us to be the difference and to be the protectors of the ocean.”

Inter Miami will wear their Primeblue jerseys in their home match versus D.C. United on May 29, which is also the first game the team’s 18,000-capacity DRV PNK Stadium will operate at full capacity .

The Primeblue jersey went on sale Thursday . They are dramatically different from the team’s usual uniforms, which use shades of black, pink and white.

Fans will be able to buy the jerseys at DRV PNK Stadium when Inter Miami hosts D.C. United. The first 50 fans who buy the jersey at Inter Miami’s team store at their stadium will also get a complimentary Adidas reusable water bottle.