newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Inter Miami unveil Primeblue jersey, will wear May 29 vs. DC United

By Khobi Price, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Posted by 
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 21 hours ago

Inter Miami CF unveiled their new “Primeblue” jerseys Thursday morning.

The Primeblue jerseys are made with Adidas’ parley ocean plastic, which is reused plastic waste that was “intercepted from beaches and coastal communities before reaching the ocean,” according to Adidas. The uniforms will be worn ahead of ahead of World Oceans Day on June 8.

Jason Washington, who’s an underwater photographer, helped Inter Miami capture their underwater photoshoot for the new jerseys in the Cayman Islands while Coral Tomascik modeled the kit.

“Inter Miami has chosen to launch our Primeblue jersey made with Parley Ocean Plastic modeled underwater by a freediver posing as a protector of the ocean in a picture-perfect clear ocean setting,” Mike Ridley, Inter Miami’s senior vice president of brand and marketing, said in a statement. “Accompanying the image is a message reminding people that the oceans can be this clear of plastic, but it is up to us to be the difference and to be the protectors of the ocean.”

Inter Miami will wear their Primeblue jerseys in their home match versus D.C. United on May 29, which is also the first game the team’s 18,000-capacity DRV PNK Stadium will operate at full capacity .

The Primeblue jersey went on sale Thursday . They are dramatically different from the team’s usual uniforms, which use shades of black, pink and white.

Fans will be able to buy the jerseys at DRV PNK Stadium when Inter Miami hosts D.C. United. The first 50 fans who buy the jersey at Inter Miami’s team store at their stadium will also get a complimentary Adidas reusable water bottle.

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

2K+
Followers
896
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerseys#Inter Miami Cf#D C United#Washington Dc#D C United#Inter Miami Cf#Parley Ocean Plastic#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Unveil Primeblue#Primeblue Jersey#Drv Pnk Stadium#Sale#Shades#Brand#Beaches#Visit Sun Sentinel#Cayman Islands#World Oceans Day#Wear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Adidas
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Predicting Atlanta United’s starting 11 vs. Miami

Atlanta United will continue its 2021 MLS campaign at Miami. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on ABC. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Doug Roberson predicts manager Gabriel Heinze’s starting 11:. Goalkeeper Brad Guzan. Right fullback Brooks Lennon. Centerback Miles Robinson. Centerback Alan Franco. Left...
MLSCitizen Tribune

Inter Miami CF takes on Atlanta United FC in conference action

Atlanta United FC (1-1-1) vs. Inter Miami CF (1-1-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF -106, Atlanta United FC +290, Draw +245; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF hosts Atlanta United FC in conference action. Inter Miami CF put together a 7-13-3 record overall during the 2020...
MLSthepeachreview.com

Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami CF

Atlanta United returns to MLS action Sunday as it travels to face Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. The match is set to kick-off at 1 p.m. ET and will be nationally broadcast on ABC and ESPN Deportes. Atlanta owns an all-time record of 0-2-2 against Miami. Atlanta is...
MLSGwinnett Daily Post

Lewis Morgan scores equalizer as Inter Miami ties Atlanta United

Lewis Morgan scored in the 77th minute to help host Inter Miami secure a point following a 1-1 draw with Atlanta United on Sunday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami (1-1-2, 5 points) fell behind early when Josef Martinez put Atlanta United (1-1-2, 5 points) ahead with a goal in the ninth minute.
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Higuain brothers expected back when Inter Miami faces Atlanta United

Atlanta United FC still is looking for consistent goal-scoring threats as they head to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Sunday to face host Inter Miami CF. Aside from a three-goal outburst, including an own goal, in their lone victory of MLS play at home against Chicago on April 24th, Atlanta (1-1-1, 4 points) has scored one other goal in two league matches on the road so far.
MLStonyspicks.com

Columbus Crew vs DC United 5/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Columbus Crew vs DC United 5/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Columbus Crew met an unavoidable elimination from the CONCACAF Champions League on Wednesday, when they lost by 3-0 in the second leg against Monterrey. The first leg at home was a 2-2 draw, so Columbus fell short in the second leg. They have not made a good start in the MLS either, with both of their matches ending as goal-less draws (at home against Philadelphia and on the road against Montreal). To be fair, their loss to Monterrey was their first in six matches in all competitions so far in the season (2-1-3). They did keep 4 clean sheets in that span but conceded multiple goals in the other two matches. Columbus were excellent at home last season (10-1-0), scoring 22 goals and conceding just 6 in the process. 7 of their 11 home matches had Over 2.5 Goals, with an average of exactly 2.5 goals per match.
MLSPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Inter Miami’s soccer stadium will soon operate at full capacity

Inter Miami CF will soon be able to fill their stadium to maximum capacity for the first time. The club announced Tuesday afternoon that its 18,000-capacity DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale will operate at full capacity, starting May 29th against D.C. United, citing “rapid distribution of vaccinations in South Florida and increased demand from our loyal fans.” The match versus D.C. United ...
MLStonyspicks.com

Inter Miami vs Club de Foot Montreal 5/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Inter Miami vs Club de Foot Montreal 5/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Inter Miami (1-1-2) split the points in a 1-1 draw at home against Atlanta United last week. It was a really balanced first half between the two sides, with Atlanta’s Martinez taking the lead at the 9 the minute with a powerful shot inside the area. Inter Miami were much better in the second half and managed to pull even at the 77 the minute with Morgan for the final 1-1. Prior to that they played for a goal-less draw on the road against Nashville, in a match where.
MLSFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Inter Miami’s Julian Carranza, Nico Figal expected to miss a few weeks; Robbie Robinson out vs. Atlanta United

Inter Miami CF (1-1-1, four points) will once again be short-handed when they host Atlanta United FC (1-1-1, four points) this weekend. Starting center back/right back Nico Figal and left winger Robbie Robinson won’t play in Sunday’s match at DRV PNK Stadium, coach Phil Neville said Thursday, since both Figal and Robinson are dealing with hamstring injuries.
MLSPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Inter Miami’s home-field advantage to be tested vs. CF Montreal

Inter Miami CF’s Wednesday night matchup versus CF Montreal might be the first time their opponents feel just at home at DRV PNK Stadium as they do. Inter Miami have been temporarily sharing their training facility and stadium with CF Montreal, previously known as the Montreal Impact, to start the 2021 season because of travel restrictions between Canada and the U.S. due to the COVID-19 ...
MLSchatsports.com

History: DC United vs Chicago Fire 2021 MLS Game 5 Preview

Look at how far we’ve fallen from October 25, 1998. 23 years ago, this game would have been a game among titans worthy of broadcast on national network television. This is a game whose past is filled with historic names in American Soccer: Nowak, Podbrozny, Moreno, and Etcheverry (just to name 4) are all names synonymous with pro soccer in the 90s and are entrenched in the American soccer consciousness. Early on, not a game between these two teams went without some sort of fanfare from the national soccer media. This was a match full of importance and meaning.
MLSTheHDRoom

Watch DC United vs Columbus Crew SC Soccer Online

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. The 2021 MLS season hasn’t been kind to the Columbus Crew SC or DC United. Both teams have only one win in their last five games and find themselves in the latter half of the Major League Soccer standings as a result.
Soccerchatsports.com

How to Follow: vs Inter Miami CF

The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here. Atlanta United kicks off against Inter Miami CF at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 9th. Atlanta United's match against Inter Miami CF will be televised on ABC Network and ESPN Deportes. Listen:. If you're stuck in a car or...
MLSOttumwa Courier

FC Cincinnati hosts home opener against Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami CF (1-2-2) vs. FC Cincinnati (0-2-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +266, Inter Miami CF -101, Draw +253; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati hosts its first home game of the season against Inter Miami CF. FC Cincinnati finished 4-15-4 overall a season ago while going...