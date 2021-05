The global cryptocurrency market has been riding high of late and topped $2 trillion (£1.4 trillion) in April 2021 for the first time. But one of its best known advocates, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, pulled the brakes on its rise when he announced this week that Tesla would be suspending customers’ use of Bitcoin to purchase its electric vehicles. The decision (made via Twitter) wiped an estimated $365 billion (£259 billion) off the market.Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are digital or virtual currencies – using decentralised networks based on blockchain technology – are currently receiving renewed attention as a possible counter to...