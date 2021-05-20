Alice Englert, Nicolas Denton to portray lovers in Starz series, ‘Dangerous Liaisons’
May 20 (UPI) — Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton will star as lovers in the new Starz original series, Dangerous Liaisons, the streaming platform announced Thursday. The series is based on Pierre Laclos’ novel Dangerous Liaisons, about Marquise de Merteuil and Vicomte de Valmont who meet as young lovers in Paris on the eve of the French Revolution. Then, they rise from the Paris slums to the aristocracy, “seducing and manipulating both the nobility and each other,” Starz noted.www.breitbart.com