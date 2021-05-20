Alice Englert, Nicolas Denton to portray lovers in Starz series, ‘Dangerous Liaisons’

Sanditon is saved! PBS has renewed its Masterpiece drama for Seasons 2 and 3 following a long period of uncertainty. The critically acclaimed series was the subject of several fan campaigns over the last year after its U.K. broadcaster ITV canceled the series following its 2019 run. But hope remained following Sanditon‘s PBS debut in the U.S. in 2020 and after more than a year since it ran on Masterpiece, the show has finally been saved.