LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Get your passports ready, Husker fans, and polish your brogues. The Huskers are kicking off the 2022 football season in Ireland. The Aer Lingus College Football Classic is scheduled for Aug. 27 at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. The trip is a reschedule from 2021, when NU was set to play Illinois there. That game was moved to Champaign because of the COVID-19 pandemic.