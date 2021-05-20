newsbreak-logo
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

EMERGENCY RAMP CLOSURES: I-55 AT MANCHAC, TANGIPAHOA PARISH

By Special to
L'Observateur
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEMERGENCY RAMP CLOSURES: I-55 AT MANCHAC, TANGIPAHOA PARISH. The I-55 Northbound on-ramp at Manchac is currently closed due to high water. The I-55 Southbound off-ramp at Manchac is currently closed due to high water. DOTD is monitoring this location and will update this notification as conditions change. DOTD reminds you...

