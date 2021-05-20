newsbreak-logo
WWE Files Trademarks For Reginald, Santana Garrett and Jeet Rama

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFightful reports that on May 16, WWE filed to trademark the names Reginald, Santana Garrett and Jeet Rama for wrestling purposes. Reginald is currently on the main roster and is involved with various women’s storylines, most recently with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Garrett and Rama are both in NXT.

