San Antonio, TX

San Antonio man accused of selling fentanyl-laced pills that led to fatal overdose

By Taylor Pettaway
expressnews.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA San Antonio man is accused of providing fentanyl that resulted in the fatal overdose of an individual, the Department of Justice said. A federal grand jury indicted Patrick James Hall, 27, with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl resulting in death, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl resulting in death and two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

