SEC announces three years of no lost-time injuries

The LSU softball program had four players recognized on end of the year awards by the SEC headlined by Taylor Pleasants being named the conference’s newcomer of the year. Pleasants has started all 49 games for LSU at shortstop, leading the Tigers in both home runs (11) and RBIs (47). She has tallied the most bases for LSU with 94 and is second on the team in batting average at .327. Pleasants also made the All-SEC first team.