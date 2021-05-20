newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

SEC announces three years of no lost-time injuries

By Staff Report
farmvilleherald.com
 20 hours ago

As of April 30, Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) completed three years without a lost-time injury due to an on-the-job incident. “Safety is a core value for SEC,” President and CEO Jeff Edwards said. “Having three years without a lost-time injury, especially given the number of significant weather events that have gripped our service territory over the past three years, is evidence of our full commitment to adhering to all safety practices.”

www.farmvilleherald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Road Safety#Non Sec#Tropical Storm Michael#Sec Director#February#Monthly Safety Meetings#Ceo#Major Weather Events#Mutual Aid Crews#Safety Ian Hix#Supervisors#Tailgate Meetings#Winter Storm Petra#Storm#Safety Culture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Sportsutsports.com

UT Claims Three Medals On Final Day Of SEC Outdoor Championships

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Tennessee track & field program rounded out the 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships with three graduate students claiming three medals on Saturday at E.B. Cushing Stadium. Jah-Nhai Perinchief won the title in the men's triple jump, Nayoka Clunis earned silver in the women's discus and Maia McCoy took bronze in the women's 100-meter dash to highlight UT's individual performances on the day.
College Sportssecsports.com

2021 SEC Women's Golf Awards Announced

FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, South Carolina. Mac is a regular throughout the Tuscaloosa community and West Central Alabama ... enjoys volunteering at a variety of events including reading to children throughout Tuscaloosa ... she is a regular at the Crimson Tide's Halloween Extravaganza while helping at the Alberta Head Start.
GolfIndependent Florida Alligator

Three Gators earn SEC honors ahead of regionals

The Southeastern Conference announced its end-of season honors Friday, and three of Florida's most consistent golfers were highlighted. Joe Pagdin and Tyler Wilkes received nods to the All-Freshman team, and Pagdin leads the group as Freshman of the Year. Ricky Castillo was also recognized and named to the All-SEC Second Team.
GolfPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

Three Crimson Tide Golfers Named to All-SEC Teams

The Southeastern Conference announced its annual honors for the men's golf season and the Alabama Crimson Tide is well represented. Alabama had three members of its 2020-21 team honored by the conference. Senior Wilson Furr earned First Team All-SEC honors and is ranked No. 48 in the nation heading into...
Sportschatsports.com

MGOLF: Davis Thompson Named SEC Golfer of the Year

Georgia’s Davis Thompson has been chosen as the Southeastern Conference Golfer of the Year and was joined on the First Team by teammate Trent Phillips, according to an announcement Friday by the league office. Thompson is the seventh SEC Golfer of the Year in Georgia history — joining Peter Persons...
Scottsdale, AZsecsports.com

Three From SEC Named To Final ANNIKA Award Watch List

The following was was originally published on golfweek.usatoday.com. The postseason is underway in women's golf, and after this week's NCAA Regionals, the NCAA Women's Championship field is set for May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. With that championship field set, the race for the ANNIKA Award is...
SportsIndependent Florida Alligator

Two three-run home runs advance Gators to SEC semifinals

The Florida softball team started slow offensively. But, as the Gators have proved many times this season, they are never out of a game. Two late-inning blasts from fifth-year senior Kendyl Lindaman and junior Charla Echols lifted the Florida softball team over the Mississippi State Bulldogs 6-2 Thursday. The Gators...
Mississippi StatePosted by
AL.com

SEC announces Egg Bowl moving to Thanksgiving night

The Egg Bowl is on the move. The annual football game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State will be played on Thanksgiving night for both the 2021 and 2022 seasons, the SEC announced Thursday. This season’s Battle for the Golden Egg will be played on Thursday, November 25, in Starkville,...
Sportssecsports.com

SEC Outdoor Track & Field Scholar-Athletes of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (May 12, 2021)-----Auburn's Joyce Kimeli, LSU's Lisa Gunnarsson and Florida's Thomas Mardal have been named the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Scholar-Athletes of the Year by a vote of the league head coaches. Kimeli has a 3.24 grade point average, and she is a senior majoring in exercise...
Fresno, CAchatsports.com

SOFTBALL: Three Dawgs Earn SEC Honors

A trio of University of Georgia softball student-athletes have garnered postseason recognition from the Southeastern Conference. Sophomore Sydney Kuma was named to the All-SEC Newcomer Team while freshmen Sydney Chambley and Jayda Kearney landed spots on the All-SEC Freshman Team. Kuma, a native of Fresno, California, concluded the season hitting...
Tuscaloosa, ALsecsports.com

2021 SEC Softball Community Service Team Announced

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The SEC sponsors Community Service Teams for all 21 league sponsored sports. The Community Service Team looks to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior service efforts. The 2021 SEC Softball Community Service Team is as follows:. Kaylee Tow, Senior,...
SportsKBTX.com

Three Aggies Garner All-SEC Honors; Herzog Named First Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Three Aggies garnered All-Southeastern Conference honors, headlined by junior Makinzy Herzog, who was named to the All-SEC First Team, the conference announced on Tuesday. Bre Warren and Rylen Wiggins were named to the All-SEC Freshman Team, with Warren also earning a spot on the All-SEC Second Team.
College Sportsandthevalleyshook.com

Taylor Pleasants Named SEC Newcomer of the Year

The LSU softball program had four players recognized on end of the year awards by the SEC headlined by Taylor Pleasants being named the conference’s newcomer of the year. Pleasants has started all 49 games for LSU at shortstop, leading the Tigers in both home runs (11) and RBIs (47). She has tallied the most bases for LSU with 94 and is second on the team in batting average at .327. Pleasants also made the All-SEC first team.
Columbia, MOabc17news.com

Mizzou’s Laird named SEC freshman of the year

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou freshman phenom Jenna Laird is the SEC freshman of the year. The conference announced its yearly awards on Tuesday, and Mizzou was well represented. In total - MU had five players named to All-SEC teams. Laird was also named First Team All-SEC. The New York native...
Gainesville, FLfloridagators.com

Mardal Named SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida senior Thomas Mardal was named the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the conference office announced Wednesday. Mardal, who currently leads the NCAA in the men's hammer throw, holds a 3.59 grade point average and is pursuing a degree in business administration. The...
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: How Georgia Compares to Other States in the South

Efforts to inoculate the U.S. population are well underway. Still, the coronavirus continues to spread and the already staggering public health toll will no doubt continue to rise. To date, 32,334,764 Americans have been infected with COVID-19 — and 575,980 of them have died as a result. The disease’s spread has not been even across […]
SportsDigital Courier

Laird wins SEC Freshman of the Week for fourth time

Missouri softball shortstop Jenna Laird won her fourth Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week award of the season Monday after a go-ahead two-run home run Sunday that clinched this weekend’s series against Tennessee. Laird notched a hit in all three games, batting .375 with a home run and two RBI....
College Sportsnewstalk987.com

Gilbert Named SEC Newcomer of the Week for Second Time

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Tennessee sophomore Drew Gilbert was named the SEC Newcomer of the Week for the second time this season on Monday, as announced by the league office. The Stillwater, Minnesota, native had a huge series offensively in the Vols’ sweep at Missouri, leading the team with nine hits, five runs, four doubles and six RBI while batting .600 for the weekend.