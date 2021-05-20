SEC announces three years of no lost-time injuries
As of April 30, Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) completed three years without a lost-time injury due to an on-the-job incident. “Safety is a core value for SEC,” President and CEO Jeff Edwards said. “Having three years without a lost-time injury, especially given the number of significant weather events that have gripped our service territory over the past three years, is evidence of our full commitment to adhering to all safety practices.”www.farmvilleherald.com