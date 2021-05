It’s true, the way you eat in your twenties just won’t cut it when you hit forty. While you may always stick to a relatively healthy diet, changes in hormones, metabolism and the different stresses of day-to-day life mean your nutritional needs are constantly changing. So, what should you eat for your age? With over 30 years’ experience, Sanitarium’s senior dietitian Angela Saunders has collated her insights into the key nutrients you need for each decade.