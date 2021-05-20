GTA Online Adds Valuable Cayo Perico Heist Loot

Fortnite update 16.40 is now available, and with it comes a new Exotic weapon that players can find in every round of Battle Royale. If you're looking for the Marksman Six Shooter, this guide will show where to find it, how many Gold Bars it will cost you, and how much hurt you can put on other players by using it. Here's what you need to know about the Fortnite Marksman Six Shooter.