GTA Online Adds Valuable Cayo Perico Heist Loot

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRockstar Games is giving GTA Online players the chance to score a rare and valuable piece of loot from the vaults of the Cayo Perico Heist, but only for a limited time. The object in question is the Panther Statue, a sapphire-studded statue of a panther that’s worth a ton of in-game cash. It’s a guaranteed find in the Cayo Perico heist that’ll be available once until it’s brought back at a later date, so make sure you find it and get out with it so as not to miss out on the opportunity while it’s here.

comicbook.com
