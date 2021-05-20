GTA Online Adds Valuable Cayo Perico Heist Loot
Rockstar Games is giving GTA Online players the chance to score a rare and valuable piece of loot from the vaults of the Cayo Perico Heist, but only for a limited time. The object in question is the Panther Statue, a sapphire-studded statue of a panther that’s worth a ton of in-game cash. It’s a guaranteed find in the Cayo Perico heist that’ll be available once until it’s brought back at a later date, so make sure you find it and get out with it so as not to miss out on the opportunity while it’s here.comicbook.com