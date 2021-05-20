newsbreak-logo
Netflix Orders Mech Cadets Series

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix hasn't been shy about entering the world of anime with original series including the likes of Castlevania, Yasuke, Aggretsuko, and more helping the streaming service carve out a niche for itself, and it seems as if the platform is adding another series to their library with the upcoming adaptation of the Boom Studios' property known as Mech Cadets. Originally debuting in 2017 as Mech Cadet Yu by comic company Boom Studios by writer Gene Pak and artist Takeshi Miyazawa, Mech Cadets is one of three new animated series announced by Netflix, alongside Boons And Curses and Monkey King.

