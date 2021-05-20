newsbreak-logo
Franklin County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Franklin by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 21:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Franklin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Pottawatomie Creek near Garnett affecting Anderson County. Marais Des Cygnes River at Ottawa affecting Franklin County. Pottawatomie Creek at Lane affecting Franklin County. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Pottawatomie Creek at Lane. * From this evening to Saturday afternoon. * At 10:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.2 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 24.2 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Minor low land flooding begins along the creek. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Douglas Road floods about a quarter mile northwest of Lane.

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anderson; Franklin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AND NORTHWESTERN ANDERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 620 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Princeton, moving northeast at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ottawa, Richmond, Princeton, Lane and Rantoul. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 178 and 194.