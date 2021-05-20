Flood Warning issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 17:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Franklin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Marais Des Cygnes River at Ottawa affecting Franklin County. Marais Des Cygnes River near Quenemo affecting Osage and Franklin Counties. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River at Ottawa. * Until late Friday night. * At 4:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 31.0 feet. * Flood stage is 31.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise to 32.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening to 10.7 feet. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, Lowland areas near the river flood.