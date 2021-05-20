Flood Warning issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 00:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 15:46:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Anderson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Pottawatomie Creek at Lane affecting Franklin County. Marais Des Cygnes River at Ottawa affecting Franklin County. Pottawatomie Creek near Garnett affecting Anderson County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Marais Des Cygnes River near Quenemo affecting Osage and Franklin Counties. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Pottawatomie Creek near Garnett. * Until this afternoon. * At 11:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.2 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.2 feet early this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this morning. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Flood waters overflow the north bank and flood cultivated fields north of the creek.