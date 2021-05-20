newsbreak-logo
Bear sightings in the Black Hills on the increase

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 20 hours ago

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Wildlife officials are urging caution as the number of black bear sightings have increased in the Black Hills.

Bears have been recently been sighted in Lead, Spearfish, Johnson Siding and last weekend in Rapid City.

“Right now, with the information we have, it is pointing towards multiple bears. How many that is exactly, we’re not sure. Right now we are fairly confident that we do have more than one bear,” said Mike Klosowski, regional supervisor for South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks.

The number of confirmed sightings has been increasing 10 to 15 times in recent years, officials said, the Rapid City Journal reported.

“Right now, Game, Fish & Parks are really focusing on tracking down sightings of bears, listening to where the public is seeing them, and then going out and seeing what sort of activity we have out there,” Klosowski said.

If wildlife workers are to locate a black bear, Klosowski said they will sedate the animal, tag the bear’s ear and complete a health and wellness screening.

“The tagging of the bear would allow us to see if it is the same bear being observed in multiple areas,” Klosowski said. “If we happen to find a bear in a populated or urban area, we would also sedate it and relocate it to another area further away.”

Although observing a black bear in populated areas might be exciting, Klosowski warns the public to stay away from the predator and watch from a safe distance.

