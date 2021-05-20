Val Demings for U.S. Senate in Florida? Yes, Ma’am.

What does it say that there are 24 women serving in the United States Senate presently and not one of them is Black?. It says to me as a Black woman that we need to be building a talented bench of Black female state legislators, members of Congress, as well as notable business, civic and community leaders to run statewide each cycle. Make sure they are well funded. Make sure their values, regardless of political party line-up with the issues most women care about.