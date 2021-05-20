newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

SurrealEstate: SYFY, Tim Rozon Series Gets Trailer, July Premiere

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSYFY is set to hang up its SurrealEstate sign starting July 16, and to celebrate they're offering viewers a look at the official trailer "Hero." With a cast that includes Wynonna Earp stars Tim Rozon and Savannah Basley as well as Sarah Levy (Schitt's Creek), Adam Korson (Seed), Maurice Dean Wint (The Kid Detective), and Tennille Read (Workin' Moms), the 10-episode season opener highlights a team of eclectic real estate specialists who handle the cases no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating, and "fixing" the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure—and closings — even as they struggle with demons of their own. Wynonna Earp star Melanie Scrofano is set to direct two episodes, joining directors Paul Fox, Danishka Esterhazy, and Paolo Barzman.

bleedingcool.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paolo Barzman
Person
Sarah Levy
Person
Tim Rozon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syfy#Series Premiere#Season Premiere#Official Trailer#Episodes#Schitt#Blue Ice Pictures#Olson Lance Samuels#The Roman Agency#Syfy Screens#Showrunner George Olson#Directors Paul Fox#Stars#Hero#Demons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesnetflixlife.com

Virgin River season 3 release date, synopsis, cast, and more

Everyone wants to know when Virgin River season 3 will be released on Netflix. The second season of the hit Netflix original series premiered on Netflix on Nov. 27, 2020. Since then, fans have been left wondering when the new season would arrive and what would happen after that incredible cliffhanger. There are so many loose ends! Viewers just need to know what happened.
TV Seriesportlavacawave.com

‘MacGyver’ (Sort of) Says Goodbye & Fails the Love Triangle in the Series Finale (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the MacGyver series finale, “Abduction + Memory + Time + Fireworks + Dispersal.”]. MacGyver says goodbye with an episode that feels very much like “let’s set up another season” — a change for the Phoenix Foundation — “while also maintaining a series finale vibe in some scenes just in case” — recapping the villains they’ve faced over the years. It results in an episode that is satisfying in some aspects and rushed in others but mostly just leaves us wondering what the drama is doing with the love triangle that popped up in Season 4.
TV Seriesanimationxpress.com

Paramount+ to premier the 3D animated series ‘Rugrats’ this May

Nickelodeon and Paramount+ have dropped the trailer for their upcoming Rugrats series in 3D form. The series features fan-favourite characters Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie, and Angelica. In an official press release, the president of Nickelodeon Animation Ramsey Naito said, “Rugrats is one of the biggest and most influential TV...
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

New Trailer for the New RUGRATS Series with Premiere Date Later This Month

In case you missed it, Rugrats is making a comeback. The beloved cartoon is being revived with CG-animation and will be released on Paramount+ on May 27. A new trailer for the series dropped with Tommy Pickles saying his catchphrase “a baby’s gotta do what a baby’s gotta do.” I’ll be honest, I’m really not sure how I feel about this revival series. The original voice actors for the babies are reprising their roles, which is awesome, with new voices for their parents, which is honestly fine with me.
TV Seriestheslanted.com

HBO’s Social Satire ‘The White Lotus’ to Premiere in July

HBO set a premiere date for Mike White’s six-episode limited series “The White Lotus,” a social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The series will debut on HBO and HBO Max on July 11th. The story follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week...
TV Seriesleedaily.com

The Boys Season 3 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot

The boys, after the big hit of “season 2” in 2020 boys are bake with a new killer season, “The Boys Season 3.” The Boys is an American Superhero streaming television show created by Eric Kripke for Amazon prime videos based on a comic book. Talking about season 2 success,...
TV Seriesnexttv.com

AMC+ Sets July Premiere Date for ‘The Beast Must Die’ Miniseries

AMC+ will debut its limited series thriller The Beast Must Die on July 5, a week before its premiere on AMC. The six-part series, which stars Jared Harris and Cush Jumbo, follows the exploits of a woman who poses as a novelist researching a new murder mystery to investigate the unsolved hit and run murder of her son. The impersonation allows her to get close to the family of George Ratterty, who she suspects is responsible for her son’s death.
TV Seriesramascreen.com

Watch This Official Trailer For Amazon Prime Video’s PANIC Series

Check out this official trailer for season one of Panic. The ten-episode Amazon Original series will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, May 28, 2021 in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. The trailer, which provides a sneak peek at the mysterious high-stakes challenges, teen friendships and romance, also features the never before released song “Not Going Home” from global superstar, Tones and I. The alt-pop song will also be heard within the series in episode 109, and is taken from Tones And I’s debut album.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Series Trailer: Mirren, Mackie In “Solos”

Amazon has released the full trailer for its new anthology series “Solo” which hails from creator David Weil (“Hunters”). Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Morgan Freeman, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu star in the seven-part anthology series that explores the human condition. Episodes span our...
TV Serieswearemoviegeeks.com

SOLOS Series Premieres May 21 On Prime Video – Watch Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Uzo Aduba, Dan Stevens and Helen Mirren In The New Trailer

Here’s a look at the brand-new trailer for the highly anticipated Amazon Original anthology series SOLOS, created by David Weil and starring Academy Award-winning actors Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren, Emmy Award-winning actor Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu. Look for the premiere...
TV SeriesGamespot

Day of the Dead Show Will Premiere On SyFy this Fall

The Day of the Dead TV show will premiere in the fall. The series is based on George Romero's classic 1985 zombie movie. As reported by Variety, the show will form part of SyFy's fall programming. Day of the Dead will be set in the first 24 hours of an undead apocalypse, and focus on six strangers who are brought together to survive. The showrunners are Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, who previously made the Netflix show Malibu Rescue and The Banana Splits Movie.
TV Seriesgeekculture.co

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Premieres 23 July Globally On Netflix

Nearly four decades later, the power returns! Created as a “love letter” to the fans who grew up with the franchise, Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be premiering globally on 23 July on Netflix. From the same animation studio that brought us the Castlevania and Blood of Zeus series, the new MOTU series will be a direct continuation of the classic storyline, with the evolution of fan-favourite characters, an updated look, and an all-star cast!
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Starz Releases Trailer for ‘Blindspotting’ Sequel Series

Blindspotting, a new Starz original series, will make its television premiere on Sunday, June 13, Complex reports. The Bay Area-set half-hour dramedy takes place six months after the events of the 2018 feature film of the same name written and produced by Clipping frontman Daveed Diggs (Undone, TNT’s Snowpiercer) and poet Rafael Casal (Bad Education, The Good Lord Bird), according to Complex. Casal reprises his role from the film as Miles, a temperamental figure with a penchant for causing trouble. Also reprising her movie role is Diggs’s Emmy Award-winning Hamilton co-star Jasmine Cephas Jones (#FreeRayshawn, Monsters and Men), who plays Ashley, Miles’s long-term girlfriend and the mother of his son Sean, portrayed once more by Ziggy Baitinger. Watch Casal, Jones and Baitinger’s return to the world of Blindspotting in the trailer below: