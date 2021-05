Xbox's head of gaming services Ben Decker has hyped a new, unannounced game currently in the works at one of Microsoft's many studios in a new interview with GamesRadar. "55% of those surveyed said the main reason that they joined is to get new games at release – that day one content. That's why we made the investments that we have." he told GamesRadar. "We have 23 studios across Xbox and Bethesda, working on Halo, Forza, Fallout, and new IP that we haven't even talked about yet that is gonna blow your mind. We can deliver all of that into Game Pass on day one"